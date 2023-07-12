Attack on Titan Fan Hypes Anime's Finale With a Sweeping Sand Castle

The final episode of Attack on Titan will hit the airwaves this fall, bringing to an end the story of the Scout Regiment. With the penultimate installment seeing Eren's former friends set to give Jaeger a brutal intervention, anime fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate the dark franchise in some interesting ways. One fan, in particular, has taken the opportunity to bid a fond farewell to the Survey Corps by creating a truly titanic sand castle assembling some of the series' biggest figures.

Attack on Titan has been known for its dark subject matter in the past, but the last installment took things to another level. Leading his army of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling to the world, a vast swath of the planet's population was decimated thanks to the Titans released from Paradis's walls. Eren Jaeger's power of the Founding Titan is unlike anything that the world has ever encountered, meaning that Mikasa, Armin, and their fellow Scouts have their biggest battle ahead. At this year's Anime Expo, fans were able to witness the first trailer for the series finale, promising the arrival of new Titans and hinting at massive devastating to come.

Attack on Sandcastles

To honor the soon-to-be-finished anime series, an Attack on Titan fan put together a truly epic sandcastle that assembles Titans and Scout Regiment soldiers alike. Even though the anime will end, the impact that the series has had on the world will continue for quite some time. It should come as no surprise that Hajime Isayama's brainchild will remain one of the most touted anime franchises of all time.

Attack on Titan Sand Sculpture by Toshihiko Hosaka pic.twitter.com/JDuERzNsg7 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 10, 2023

Attack on Titan's creator has stated numerous times that a sequel series most likely isn't in the cards for the Survey Corps. While Hajime Isayama has confirmed that he might return to the universe to tell one more short story focusing on Captain Levi, that might be the final time we witness this universe. Needless to say, Attack on Titan is preparing to end its anime adaptation with a bang.

What is your prediction for the Attack on Titan anime finale? Are there other anime franchises that deserve sand castles of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.