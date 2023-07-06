Attack on Titan Creator Explains Why Reiner Is Their Favorite Character

Attack on Titan's final season has seen both heroes and villains alike undergoing some major changes. With Eren Jaeger now seen as the big bad of season 4, the likes of Reiner, Annie, and Pieck have thrown in their lot with the Scout Regiment in a bid to save the world from the new Founding Titan and his army of Colossal Titans. In a new interview with series creator Hajime Isayama, the mangaka reveals that the Armored Titan is his favorite character to emerge from the series.

Reiner and Bertholdt's reveal as the Armored Titan and Colossal Titan respectively was one of the most shocking moments of Attack on Titan. In fact, Isayama marks the major twist as his favorite moment of the series. During this pinnacle moment, Reiner felt the crushing weight of the tasks that he needed to perform in benefit of Marley, revealing his identity to Eren Jaeger in season 2 of the anime adaptation. While Reiner and Bertholdt were ultimately unsuccessful in bringing the Attack Titan to Marley, they would return with a vengeance in the third season in an attempt o capture Eren and lay waste to Paradis. While the Armored Titan has performed some nefarious acts, his latest move in teaming up with the Survey Corps proves that he is a complicated figure.

Hajime Isayama's Favorite Soldier

In a recent interview as a part of the K Manga Launch Party, Isayama initially states that Jean is his favorite character before immediately changing his mind and confirming that Reiner is at the top of the ladder. In the penultimate episode of Attack on Titan, we witnessed Reiner almost immediately taking the fight to both Eren and Zeke Jaeger. Needless to say, no one is safe when the final episode of the anime adaptation arrives this fall.

🚨 K MANGA Launch Party 🚨



Hajime Isayama's 6-minute interview (PART 1) 🗣

Here are Isayama's exact words when it comes to displaying his admiration for Reiner and why he remains the creator's favorite, "I'd have to say Jean. No, it's Reiner. He's someone I put a lot of thought into creating. He turned out completely different from what I expected. I really enjoyed drawing him."

