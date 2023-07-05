Attack on Titan Star Wraps Eren's Work on Anime's Final Episode

Yūki Kaji has been one of the biggest parts of Attack on Titan's anime for over a decade. Breathing life into the former protagonist, Eren Jaeger, Kaji has had to take a vastly different approach to the character when it came to the final season of the series. While fans of the series have yet to discover when exactly the final episode of the series will arrive this fall, it would seem that Kaji's time as a part of Attack on Titan has come to an end.

Eren Jaeger was, initially, an instrumental part of the Scout Regiment. Discovering in the first season that he had the power of the Attack Titan, the second and third seasons saw Eren and his friends discovering more about their world and the Titans that were looking to swallow them whole. When Attack on Titan Season 4 rolled around, we were introduced too an older and far different iteration of the youngest Jaeger. Unleashing an attack on Marley that claimed countless lives, Eren went one step further in the penultimate episode of the series by unleashing the Rumbling upon the world. Eradicating a large percentage of the world's population, the final installment will focus on Eren being confronted by his former friends as the Survey Corps attempts to save a world that hates and fears them.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Goodbye Eren Jaeger

In a new report, it has been confirmed that Yuki Kaji has finished pre-recording dialogue for Attack on Titan's grand finale. Without diving into spoiler territory, Eren Jaeger's confrontation with his former friends will be one of the biggest battles of the entirety of the series and will put Kaji's voice-acting skills to the test. Luckily, despite Attack on Titan ending, Kaji has built up quite the career for himself with roles as a part of The Seven Deadly Sins, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, One Piece, Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia to name a few.

Eren's transition from protagonist to antagonist helped to throw in quite the curveball for anime fans that have been following Attack on Titan's history. With creator Hajime Isayama stating that no additional sequels and/or spin-offs were in the works for the brutal anime franchise, we might never again see Jaeger return to the anime/manga, but he will remain a notable anime character all the same.

Via Attack on Fans