Attack on Titan Creator Pens Letter to Fans Announcing New Book

Attack on Titan has proven time and again it is a force to reckon with. Since its first chapter, the epic manga has tested readers' trust and emotion in turn. Creator Hajime Isayama crafted a masterful world with their stark aesthetic that millions have come to love. Now, it seems the artist is returning to Attack on Titan for a spell, and Isayama penned a letter to fans announcing the special comeback.

The update comes from Isayama's team as the group shared his letter with the world. As you can read below, the note confirms a brand-new art book of Attack on Titan is coming, and it will put Eren's world into color.

"My name is Hajime Isayama. It has been about two and a half years since I finished the serialization of Attack on Titan. I have decided to release a color art book. I am very honored. I am happy to have the compilation of my past work in a book. I would like to say proudly, 'I am very happy to have compiled all of my work into a book,' but in fact, I have only done line drawings for the color illustrations. I asked a certain person to do the coloring work for me.

I am proud to say that I am known for not excelling at drawing, so there is no way I could do a great coloring job. I believe that this work would not have been possible without the presence of the specialist who has been in charge of coloring Attack on Titan since the beginning.... I would be happy if [this] color art book focuses on those who have continued to support the series behind the scenes."

As you can see, Isayama worked with Attack on Titan's original colorist to bring this art book to life. The vibrant piece promises to give a full view of Eren's world to fans, and it could not come at a better time. After all, the Attack on Titan anime is almost done with its adaptation. MAPPA Studios will wrap the hit series this winter more than a decade after Attack on Titan hit television. So once the show is over, Isayama will reimagine his manga finale in rich color.

Plus, it seems the new art book will come complete with a major surprise. Isayama has confirmed he will include a new one-shot of Attack on Titan. The addition will mark Isayama's first release since he ended Attack on Titan a couple of years back. At this time, we have no context for what this one-shot will contain, but Attack on Titan readers are eager to see what Isayama has in store for his fans.

