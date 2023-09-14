Attack on Titan Finale Poster Hides a Massive Anime Spoiler

Are you stocked up on tissues? Well, we can only recommend you fans of Attack on Titan add some to your shopping lists. It won't be long before the anime makes a big comeback, and its return will mark the end of an era. November will welcome the end of Attack on Titan's anime with help from a 90-minute finale. And if you did not know, the finale's poster carefully hide a huge spoiler from the manga.

So please be warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan. Read on with caution.

As you may have seen, the first poster for Attack on Titan's anime finale was posted earlier this year, and it was met with high praise. The simple visual was nothing crazy as it featured a cottage in a quiet field. With blue skies reigning over head, the poster's most sinister elements were its shadows. After all, you can see a few huge shadows towering in the forefront, and they promise the arrival of Rumbling Titans.

LMAOOOOOO if you zoom in on the visual you can see the shadow of *that* kiss in the window 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kRC3ZPBFPT — WhiskeyJack (@cactuzz4nf) September 13, 2023

But if you look closely, there is another set of shadows hiding in this poster. As pointed out by fans like WhiskeyJack on X (Twitter), you can see a pair of shadows in the window of the cottage. Anime-only fans will have a hard time making out the shapes, but they will be very recognizable to manga readers. After all, the shadows appear to be kissing, and that should tell readers everything they need to know.

If you need a refresher on the topic, Attack on Titan does feature a kiss at its end. Eren and Mikasa do lock lips for the briefest of moments in the final chapters of Attack on Titan. After the pair level in Eren's psyche, Mikasa is given the strength to kill her love and childhood friend. As she cuts off Eren's head, Mikasa gives it a gentle kiss, and that moment seems to be shown here. The window shadows show a person with something in their arms that resembles a decapitated head. The two faces are very close to one another, so it doesn't take much to put two and two together. But if you aren't familiar with the manga scene in question, the shadows are innocent enough here.

Clearly, Attack on Titan is going to end with some emotional whiplash, and our leads will be the ones who suffer. Eren has spent decades leading his comrades, but his pursuit of freedom has changed his humanity. Now, it falls to Mikasa and Armin to save the world from their friend, and the trio's reunion is going to be anything but serene.

