Attack on Titan Hypes Anime Finale With Airline Collab

The final episode of Attack on Titan's anime is set to arrive on November 4th, finally bringing the brutal journey of the Scout Regiment to a close. With the likes of Armin, Mikasa, Connie, and Jean needing to come face-to-face with Eren Jaeger in an effort to halt his genocidal rampage, the anime series will present fans with the biggest battle of the show to date. Now, to celebrate the Survey Corps' grand finale, the airline known as Star Flyer will put the Scouts on the side of its airplanes later this year.

When last we left the Scout Regiment, they were dealing with the fallout of Eren Jaeger unleashing an army of Colossal Titans upon the world. Unfortunately for the world, the Survey Corps was unable to stop a large swath of the destruction caused by the Rumbling, which has already murdered a good percentage of the world's population. Getting their hands on an airship and making their way to Eren, thanks to the sacrifice of Hange, the final fight began as Mikasa, Armin, and the other Eldians have come upon a monstrous version of their former friend. As MAPPA prepares for the biggest battle of the series on November 4th, Star Flyer is aiming to honor the brutal series.

Airline on Titan

The upcoming Attack on Titan-themed plane will arrive on November 4th this fall, and will take us back to the earlier days of the Scout Regiment. In the anime's earliest arcs, Eren and company were dealing with some dark threats but the world was far more black and white versus the shades of grey that it is displaying at present. It's hard to believe that anyone outside of series creator Hajime Isayama could have predicted where the franchise would end up.

(Photo: Star Flyer)

Attack on Titan's creator Hajime Isayama has stated more than once that he doesn't foresee a sequel series arriving in the future. Hilariously, Isayama has said that his dream is to open his own spa following the series' conclusion, though he has not mentioned whether said spa would be Scout Regiment-themed. Isayama might return to the universe to pen a new story focusing on Captain Levi though it would be a short story.

Would you hop aboard this Attack on Titan plane?