Attack on Titan: Hajime Isayama Will Create New Titan Story in 2024

Attack on Titan's anime adaptation is ending this November, with Studio MAPPA delivering the final episode of the television series. As the penultimate episode set the stage for the conflict that will determine the fate of the world, the Scout Regiment might make the devastating decision to end the life of their former friend Eren Jaeger. While creator Hajime Isayama hasn't stated that he has a sequel to the manga in the works, the mangaka is set to return with a new story in the universe in 2024.

When Attack on Titan's ending arrived in the pages of its manga, it was quite a controversial one for readers who had followed the series for years. Like so many other story beats to this day, Isayama bucked expectations and threw some serious curveballs at fans who might have expected a different ending to the Survey Corps' story. As it stands, neither Isayama nor MAPPA have stated whether or not the anime adaptation will follow the manga's finale to the letter, though all signs are pointing to the anime's final battle staying true to its source material.

Will We Get An Attack on Titan Sequel?

The new manga will arrive as a part of the Attack on Titan New Complete Illustrations Artbook and will be eighteen new pages from the creator of the series. Arriving on April 30th of next year, it has been dubbed "Attack on Titan Volume 35" which might lead some to believe that Isayama might have additional stories in mind for this universe. Considering the popularity of the bleak anime franchise, it would be understandable if we eventually see a sequel series, albeit a very different one from Eren and his friends' journey.

Following the series' conclusion, Isayama stated that he was debating whether or not to create a new story focusing on Levi's past. While it hasn't been confirmed whether this eighteen-page story will be just that, it makes sense that Hajime might reveal Levi's past a tad more via this upcoming entry. Even if Attack on Titan doesn't return with a sequel, the Scout Regiment has left its mark on the anime world.

