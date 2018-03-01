‘Attack on Titan’ Creator Reveals How Its Anime Improved The Manga

If there is one person in this world who knows Attack on Titan, it would be Hajime Isayama. The man is the one responsible for creating the Survey Corps as he birthed the series some years ago. Isayama may be a quiet creator, but his work with Attack on Titan‘s anime has put him in the spotlight from time to time. And, during one interview, the artist explained how the show has helped his manga.

In the past, Wit Studios posted an interview with Isayama to promote the anime’s second season. It was there the creator opened up about its influences on his manga, and Isayama said he has a lot to thanks the show’s voice actors for.

“When the characters move and come to life with the actors’ voices, that helps me understand the characters in more detail when I’m drawing the manga,” the artist said.

“Especially for Eren, even though he was the protagonist, I didn’t really get his character at the beginning. There were nuances that didn’t come across in the manga that could only come from a real voice,” he continued. “So I think I was able to better understand the characters thanks to the anime.”

Isayama might not have felt comfortable with Eren when he began the series, but the boy has settled into his own skin since. Attack on Titan has put the lead in some bold places, and Eren has been forced to make even bolder decisions. In the manga’s most recent update, fans watched as Eren spearheaded a war campaign against his country’s biggest threat, and the bloody affair left many stunned by the boy’s brutal characterization.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you surprised by Isayama's comments?