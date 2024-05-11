Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Episode 5 With Special Art

Kaiju No. 8's anime has kicked off the next major arc of the series, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating the release of Episode 5 with a special new sketch! Kaiju No. 8 is likely the biggest new anime premiere of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and it's hard not to see why as the first few episodes have introduced fans to a whole different kind of main character for a Shonen action series, Kafka Hibino. But as Episode 5 gets ready for what's next, we'll be seeing much more action kick off soon enough.

Kaiju No. 8 has spent the first few episodes of the anime's run this Spring to introduce Kafka as he barely makes it into the Defense Force following the end of the exam seen in Episode 4. But Episode 5 of the anime brings him into the Defense Force as a cadet, and thus fans have been able to see Kafka bond with the rest of the members of his squad all before their first mission as a team begins. To celebrate the launch of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5, original series creator Naoya Matsumoto has shared a special sketch you can check out below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the new anime's story, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."