Netflix's Exploding Kittens Trailer, Poster Released

Exploding Kittens will be making the jump from its original card game to the screen with a new animated series now in the works for Netflix, and fans have gotten a new look at Exploding Kittens with a new trailer and poster ahead of its Summer premiere! Exploding Kittens first launched as a special project with Kickstarter, and the card game has since gone on to massive success in the near decade since it first hit shelves. Now it's going to expand in a whole new way with an official animated show to help highlight the humor that the fans love seeing in the game.

Netflix will be debuting Exploding Kittens this July, and the animated series features Tom Ellis as God, who ends up needing to go to Earth through a forced rehabilitation. Now in the body of a cat and forced to live with a dysfunctional family, it turns out that the Devil is there as well (also in the body of a cat, and voiced by Sasheer Zamata), and thus Godcat and Devilcat start up a war between good and evil in an unexpected way. You can check out the newest trailer for Netflix's Exploding Kittens in the video above, and new poster for the show below.

it’s godcat’s world, and we’re all just a pr ploy.



tom ellis is godcat. sasheer zamata is devil cat. and EXPLODING KITTENS is coming this july! pic.twitter.com/J9yGbk2Sny — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 9, 2024

What Is Exploding Kittens?

Based on the best-selling card game from creators Elan Lee and The Oatmeal's Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix some time in July 2024, but has not nailed down a more concrete release date as of the time of this publication. Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment (King of the Hill, The Office, Beavis & Butt-Head) serve as executive producers alongside Elan Lee, Matthew Inman, and Shane Small, and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group. As for what to expect from the Exploding Kittens show, Netflix teases it as such:

"As part of Godcat's rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil…except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop."