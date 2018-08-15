‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals a Shocking Baby Daddy

There is plenty drama to go around in Attack on Titan, but it seems a new breed of controversy is growing. Now, the series has some baby drama going on, and it looks like the kid’s father has been revealed.

You’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan chapter 108 below.

Not long ago, Kodansha Comics rolled out the new chapter of Attack on Titan, and it had a lot to unpack. The meaty issue had lots of character highlights to sift through, but it began with a reveal regarding Historia and her unborn child.

According to a group of tipsy Paradis MPs, the queen chose to conceive a child out of duty rather than desire. Not only was Historia prompted to have a family by Paradis’ new ally to secure the throne, but she fell pregnant so she wouldn’t be forced to devour Zeke for his Titan.

When one MP began questioning Historia’s worth, another came back with an explanation of her pregnancy and the man she is having her child with.

“The queen has a right to choose her partner. We investigated him and found out that he isn’t working under someone else, right,” the man says.

“He’s a young man who was born and raised in the same place as Queen Historia. It seems as though he used to throw rocks at her during her early childhood because she wouldn’t leave the farm. Maybe he wanted her attention,” he adds.

Continuing, the MP reveals Historia reconnected with the boy once she became queen.

“Because of those feelings of guild from his early childhood, he even helped out at the orphanage that was being operated by the queen. He silently did menial and subservant work, keeping his head down for many years. The one who noticed him was the queen,” he continues.

Unless Historia is playing the MPs, then it looks like her baby’s father is a boy from her past. When fans learned the woman was expecting, Historia seemed less-than-enthusiastic as she waited out her pregnancy outside of the capitol. Now, fans are wondering whether Historia simply chose the man out of a rushed need rather than love, a fact that would make her history all the more tragic.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Funimation has confirmed the new season’s English simuldub will begin in August before it airs on Toonami.

