Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares First Episode Titles

✖

Attack on Titan is just days away from its big comeback, and fans are eager to see what the show has in store for them. The series plans to bring season four to fans at the start of December, so new information has gone live about its long-awaited premiere. And if episode titles are what you want from the season, well - you are in luck!

Recently, TV listings in Japan went live for the upcoming week, and it was there fans learned more about Attack on Titan. The show's fourth season plans to debut on December 6 overseas, and the season four premiere will be titled "The Other Side of the Ocean". And as you can imagine, fans are excited about this familiar name.

Attack on Titan Episode 59 Title: The Other Side of the Wall

Episode 60 Title: The Other Side of the Ocean pic.twitter.com/8VvoyF6xIT — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 29, 2020

After all, it wasn't long ago that Eren and his friends learned what lied beyond the edges of Paradis. Humanity's protective walls were turned into cages as the Survey Corps learned there is a whole world beyond the area they live in. Of course, that world is blocked by a massive ocean, and it seems episode one will explore land that exists out in the deep blue. The finale of season three finally introduced them to the possibilities existing beyond Paradis' walls, but that discovery is just the beginning.

For manga readers, they will already know what land is found on this journey. Eren made that quite clear as he ends up infiltrating Marley to confront Reiner. The mission ends up in a deadly unsanctioned battle that provokes the War Hammer Titan into battle. And from there on out, fans know how drastically Attack on Titan turns once the Survey Corps make their presence known on Marley.

What do you think about this firstAttack on Titan title? How hyped are you for the series to make its return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.