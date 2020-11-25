Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4

✖

Attack on Titan has been out of the picture for a bit now, but it plans to make a sweeping return to TV in the next couple weeks. The franchise is poised to make a comeback next month with its fourth and final season. So if you are planning a virtual watch party for the premiere, we have all the info you need about how to stream the season.

If you are in the United States, you have a few options when it comes to streaming. Crunchyroll and Funimation have already announced they will have the season as part of their catalog. It is expected episodes will launch in the United States the same day as Japan, and Funimation is likely pursuing SimulDub options. However, the Attack on Titan dub could be on delay because of the ongoing pandemic.

If you live outside of North America, you still have options at your disposal. Crunchyroll will share Attack on Titan season four in Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Latin America, and the Netherlands. Funimation will also be available in several of those markets including Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, and Mexico.

AnimeLab will carry season four in Australia and New Zealand as always. Wakanim French will provide access to Attack on Titan in French-speaking territories while Wakanim English overseas Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland and Denmark. Wakanim Germany will air the season in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. And if you happen to live in a Russian-speaking territory, then Wakanim Russia will have your back.

Finally, streaming options will be available in Asia outside of Japan and South Korea. Aniplus Asia will stream season four in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Most, if not all, of these services have free trials available for fans if they would like to try out their interface before Attack on Titan debuts this year. The show is slated to premiere season four on December 7 in Japan on NHK where it will kick off the first steps of Eren's final journey.

