Attack On Titan Reveals Update For Next Chapter

The manga for Attack On Titan is nearly complete, and the next chapter that is setting up the battle between has received a big update that lets fans know that the next installment of the Survey Corps might be closer to arriving far sooner than we thought! With the previous installment seeing the new version of the Survey Corps raising their swords against a former friend who has become the main antagonist of the series, fans are waiting anxiously to see how the manga will wrap and how these events will be translated into the world of the upcoming anime!

Attack On Titan's fourth anime season is set to arrive next month, with Studio MAPPA taking the reins from Wit Studio to tell the final story of Eren and company as they bring the war directly to the nation of Marley. Following three seasons of death and destruction taking place on their civilization living within the walls, the Eldian people have certainly earned their much deserved revenge, but if there's one message that the fourth season will attempt to convey, it's "be careful what you wish for" as the final installment of the popular anime definitely is a "monkey's paw" scenario!

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared the big new development that Chapter 135 of Attack On Titan's manga has been completed, showing us the continuing battle taking place between Eren and the power of the Founding Titan coursing through him and his former friends within the Survey Corps:

According to Kawakubo Shintaro, #AttackOnTitan chapter 135 is already done! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/2DqTf0kwbk — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) November 27, 2020

In the last installment of Hajime Isayama's dark series, Eren Jaeger was making one last big push his "Euthanasia Plan" to completion, aka eliminating anyone in the world that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. With Marley and the armies of the world attempting to put together one last final assault, their air ships were no match against the Beast Titan, Eren's brother Zeke, and the masses of Titans that make up the "Rumbling". As Armin, Mikasa, and the new Survey Corps make land fall, it's clear that the final battle of the franchise has begun!

Are you hyped for the next big chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!