New Attack on Titan Season 4 Key Visual Surfaces Online

A new key visual for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season has reportedly been released. Studio MAPPA is currently having a special showcase giving small peeks into each of their ongoing anime projects, and one of the new series being shown was Attack on Titan's final season. While this showcase reportedly did not reveal any animated material for the final season's fast encroaching premiere, a new key visual has been spotted featuring the Survey Corps' major makeovers in the new episodes. What should be noted, however, is that this visual has yet to be released to the public at large.

While this visual has reportedly been put on display during the Studio MAPPA showcase, it has yet to be released online through official channels. That means fans should take this visual with a healthy amount of salt as there could be some changes to it before it gets an official release, or if it gets one at all. You can see it below as spotted by @Spytrue on Twitter:

AoT Final Season new poster pic.twitter.com/kAj6mWZsXa — SPY (@Spytrue) November 28, 2020

Although this newest visual for the series has not been officially confirmed, it does give fans another major tease as to what we can expect to see with the final season. But as its December 6th debut fast approaches, fans are beginning to worry about the health and status of Attack on Titan's production since updates in general have been scarce since the final season was first announced to be in production.

Rumors of a troubled production for the new season have been floating among fans, and these worries have been compounded by reports that the final season will be split into multiple cours. But with the premiere of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season still set for December as of this writing, it seems fans will get their answer to many of their questions and worries soon enough when MAPPA takes over the anime with this final run of the series.

