‘Attack on Titan’ Drops Ominous Titan Teaser

Attack on Titan has never put out a bad cliffhanger, and season three has zero plans to drop the ball. At just a few episodes in, the anime’s third season is shaping up to be one of its best yet, and a big Titan teaser was dropped on fans a bit ago.

For those caught up with the anime, they will know Attack on Titan shared a big episode over the weekend. “Ruler of the Walls” went live, and it brought the fight between the Survey Corps and Rod Reiss to an end. However, it is the episode’s bit with Captain Levi that has everyone’s eye right now.

As the episode ended, fans were given a look at Levi as he came face-to-face with Kenny. The pair have some bad blood between them, and their shared Ackerman heritage only makes their relationship all the more complex. So, when Kenny reveals he has another Titan serum on his person, fans are left to think the worst.

After all, everyone saw what happened when Rod took the serum. He turned into one ugly Titan, and fans don’t want Levi to be forced down that same road.

The episode’s cliffhanger has got fans fretting that Kenny will use the Titan serum as a final attack. He could inject himself with the serum which would heal him and allow him to eat Levi is the captain cannot defend himself in time. With his squad apparently dead, the older man has little left to lose, so he might do something drastic to get revenge against Levi. Or, as some have guessed, the man might inject Levi as a final farewell.

Of course, manga readers will already know what goes down between the two. The serum is not used against either man, and Kenny simply offers it to Levi. The manga sees the older man apologize to Levi for how their past together ended, and he leaves Levi with the Titan serum he stole from the Reiss family as an apology before he passes away.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.