Vinland Saga Creator Is "Worried" About Hunter x Hunter's Artist

In the world of manga, there are few people more revered than Yoshihiro Togashi. The artist is a consummate professional, and over the decades, he has become an icon in the fandom. From Yu Yu Hakusho to Hunter x Hunter, the artist is nothing short of a genius, but even geniuses need to be looked after. And if given the chance, the creator of Vinland Saga would gladly take the job.

Over on social media, the artist behind Vinland Saga shared his love for Yoshihiro in a simple post. The whole thing came to light after a netizen tried to insult Makoto Yukimura by saying they'd never be at the level Yoshihiro is at. So in response, the Vinland Saga creator agreed.

"I know. He's a really great mangaka," Yukimura shared. "I heard that he is not feeling well. I'm worried about it."

Honestly? How pure is Yukimura? The artist is one of the nicest people in the industry, and his concern for Yoshihiro is hardly surprising. The creator of Hunter x Hunter has been through a lot, and his health has suffered for it.

After all, Yoshihiro has never been shy about his health status. The artist was in okay condition when Hunter x Hunter began in March 1998, but Yoshihiro saw his health decline from there. In the past five years, the artist has been on hiatus far longer than he's been at work, and that is due to his health. Fans have been nothing but loving as they've wished the Hunter x Hunter creator the best. And just days ago, Yoshihiro rewarded supporters by teasing his return to Hunter x Hunter on social media.

