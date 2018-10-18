‘Attack On Titan’ VR Game Lets Fans Capture The Female Titan

Attack on Titan has plenty of experience with gaming, but it takes a brave fan to try the franchise on for real. Thanks to virtual reality, audiences can be brought closer to the Survey Scouts than they might like, and a new game is taking it all to the next level.

Recently, Sony teamed up with Taito, an arcade gaming company in Tokyo. The pair came together to create two virtual reality titles for anime lovers, and its Attack on Titan entry will induce nightmares in some.

As it turns out, Tokyo is hosting the new games at the Ginza Sony Park. Lucky fans will be able to try out VR Attack on Titan: The Human Race, and it will ask fans to chase after the Female Titan. Attendees will be put on horseback simulators and don a Survey Corps outfit to get in the mood. Then, they are fitted with a VR headset and get to experience the terror of chasing the Female Titan for themselves. (via ANN)

So, it would be a good idea to stay away from her face. Once the Female Titan gets a hold of you, she will not let go.

While the Attack on Titan game is the event’s most intense, there are other gaming options for fans. Captain Tsubasa was also given a VR title that asks fans to play soccer along with Kojiro Hyuga and Tsubasa to start. Gamers are tasked with trying out for an ultimate soccer league, so gamers can kick out their anxiety with Captain Tsubasa shortly after Attack on Titan scares the life out of them.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.