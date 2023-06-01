Attack on Titan VR Experience Shares Trailer, Release Date

Attack on Titan has been around for more than a decade, but at last, it is ready to branch into the world of virtual reality. The team at Kodansha and UNIVRS has been working hard on an official VR experience that fans at home can experience from the comfort of their own home. Now, we have learned when the project is going live, and fans with a newer Meta Quest will be able to try it out.

As you can see below, the first trailer for Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is live, and it showcases what the experience will offer fans. The concept reel shows fans using maneuvering gear to get across a village. We can see other members of the Survey Corps in the air as they battle titans, and we are faced with a threat of our own before long. The smiling titan from Attack on Titan shows up, and the reel ends as we try to strike the beast.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable | First Concept Trailer



For those curious about this VR experience, it will launch this winter alongside the Meta Quest 3. Anyone who has the Meta Quest 2 will also be able to get a hold of the game, so you can start saving up. Right now, no price point has been announced for the Attack on Titan experience, but we are sure fans will do their best to check it out.

Of course, this VR romp is not the only thing on Attack on Titan's schedule. The anime is also charging ahead with its final season. This winter will bring out the show's finale which Studio MAPPA has been hard at work on. So if you are not caught up with the hit series, Attack on Titan is now streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll.

Want to know more bout the series? No worries! You can read its official synopsis here: "In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

