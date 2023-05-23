Attack on Titan Star Relives Hange's Final Scene in Live Performance: Watch

Attack on Titan has one episode left before fans say goodbye to the Scout Regiment. Set to arrive later this year from Studio MAPPA, the previous installment hit the same horrific heights as the series to date by presenting anime fans with some of the most brutal and bloody scenes in anime history. Now, before the Survey Corps bids viewers a fond farewell, the voice actor responsible for bringing Hange to life, Romi Park, took a chance to revisit her final moments with the character.

Hange has always been the brains behind the Survey Corps, having an affinity for Titans that had the soldier balancing her leadership duties with countless experiments. Following the death of Captain Erwin in the final episodes of season 3, Attack on Titan Season 4 saw Hange attempting to keep the Scout Regiment together in the face of Eren Jaeger's genocidal campaign. Unfortunately, as was the case with many beloved characters, Hange wasn't able to survive the trials and tribulations of the series, sacrificing herself in the face of the Rumbling to give her allies more time. Luckily, Hange's sacrifice wasn't in vain as she was able to give Armin, Mikasa, and her fellow soldiers the opportunity to make their way to Eren Jaeger, though victory is far from assured at this point.

Hange's Sacrifice

Hange's death was one of the most heart-wrenching scenes of the latest Attack on Titan episode, with the scientist unable to contain her love of all Titans even with her demise a certainty. Unsurprisingly, voice actor Romi Park was able to give an amazing send-off to her character. With Hange's fellow fallen comrades in arms able to usher her into the after-life as she died, we might just see the Survey Corps member do the same in the upcoming series finale.

Titans truly are marvelous!



Live Voice Acting By Romi Park pic.twitter.com/vS7qZBg1zO — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 21, 2023

Romi Park isn't just known for her role as Hange however, as the voice actor is known for her roles in Fullmetal Alchemist, Bleach, Shaman King, and Naruto to name a few. Park specifically had a major role in the anime universe in 2023 thanks to My Hero Academia's sixth season. in the UA Academy season finale, we were introduced to Star And Stripe, America's number one hero who is voiced by none other than Park herself.

