Attack on Titan Editor Gives Update on Chapter 131

Attack on Titan is one of the most iconic manga to come from Japan in the last decade. The series helped relive the medium overseas in a big way, and many can thank creator Hajime Isayama for giving them a path into manga. Of course, many know that Attack on Titan is looking to end before the year is out, so all eyes are on each chapter as they come out. And thanks to a new update, fans know how the next chapter is faring.

Over on Twitter, fans were given an update on Attack on Titan by the manga's editor. It was there Kawakubo Shintaro told fans chapter 131 has been finished.

"Thank you, Isayama-san! Everyone, look forward to it," he wrote.

As you can imagine, fans are very excited about the update, and Attack on Titan readers are ready to see what happens next. After all, the past few chapters of the manga have been insane. Fans were introduced to a big battle that forced Mikasa and her gang on a runaway boat to Marley.

The country is where Eren has gone to exact revenge for the Eldians, and all of his friends are trying to stop him. Even Mikasa and Armin admit they no longer know the man they once called friend, so the clock is on to save humanity. After a series of fights at port, the group stole a boat that could get them to Marley, but it seems tensions are running high with the team. After all, Annie is concerned if her father is even still alive due to Eren's rampage, and Mikasa is struggling to deal with her friend's villainous turn.

