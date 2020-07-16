Can Attack On Titan Return Following Its Finale?

Attack On Titan is about to end its dark story, showing us a finale to the war that has been taking place between Marley and Eldia for oh so long, but with creator Hajime Isayama noting that he's looking forward to taking a break once the franchise wraps, we break down the ways that it could be possible for the series to make a return in some form or fashion. The fourth and final season of the anime has recently released a trailer that shows how the new animation studio of MAPPA plans to bring an end to the adventures of Eren Jaeger and company, showing that there's still plenty of love for the series! How would you like to see Attack On Titan continue into the future past the series' end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

A Straight Up Sequel Obviously, we have no idea how the story is going to wrap within Attack On Titan, in terms of which characters will survive, who will win the war between Marley and Eldia, and other questions that might arise from the finale, but there could be a number of ways that the anime revisits the world. Whether it were to take place with the same cast of characters or decades if not hundreds of years into the future, the series created by Hajime Isayama could continue the story in an assortment of ways. With the final story seeing a new Survey Corps being born in response to a terrifying and unfortunately familiar threat, who is to say who will survive once the series wraps?

A Prequel (Photo: Wit Studio) There is a LOT of lore that takes place within the world of Titans in Attack On Titan, with Eren and Zeke even having the opportunity to witness it first hand by accessing their powers in a way that was originally thought impossible. With so many events taking place, there are characters like Ymir, Grisha Jaeger, and scores of others who we could dive into with a series of their own. Even still, there is the original war between Marley and the Eldians that we know next to nothing about that could be explored.

A Spin-Off (Photo: Wit Studio) Throughout the seasons of Attack On Titan, we have fallen in love with a number of characters that fall outside of our protagonists in Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, with us looking squarely in the direction of the likes of Captain Levi and perhaps even some members of the Marleyian nation. With so many characters to explore in either the events that take place before the series, or perhaps those that take place after, there is a lot of material to mine with other characters at the helm as the new protagonists. If you're following the manga, you know why this might be more likely than not!

A Reboot (Photo: Studio MAPPA) We would imagine that this would have to happen a couple of years down the line, but we've seen the likes of this before in the world of anime. Fullmetal Alchemist returned in the form of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Hellsing returned as Hellsing Ultimate, and other anime series have returned with new interpretations of their story. While the anime series has little room for improvement over what we've seen thus far, perhaps far into the future, we'll see new animation techniques and technology used to bring this series to life!