Attack On Titan Gives an Update on Chapter 134

Attack On Titan is set to begin the final season of its anime later this year, with the manga continuing to tell the final story of the Survey Corps as they have the unexpected and horrific task of stopping their best friend from destroying a large chunk of the world, and it seems as if the manga has released a big new update for when we can expect its next chapter. With the previous chapter of the manga inching the new Corps ever closer to their target, the dark franchise has perhaps never been more exciting as it is now.

The final season of Attack On Titan's anime is set to be released later this year, in December, helmed by the "new kids on the block" in Studio MAPPA, who are responsible for anime such as the recently released Jujutsu Kaisen, Hajime No Ippo, and The God Of High School to name a few. Though many fans remain saddened by the departure of Wit Studio, who had been responsible for the first three seasons, the recent animation that we've seen from MAPPA in both the first trailer for the season and their other anime offerings.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared that the upcoming chapter of the manga, Chapter 134, has been completed by the creator of the dark franchise, Hajime Isayama, and will be released early next month for fans waiting to see how the terrifying struggle between Eren Jaeger and his former friends will continue:

The Survey Corps, which is now made up of a combination of Eren's former friends and enemies, including Armin, Mikasa, Reiner the Armored Titan, and Annie the Female Titan, recently had a "tete-a-tete" meeting with Eren Jaeger, who is currently in possession of the power of the Founding Titan. As Jaeger has seemingly gone mad as a result of this new found power, he is attempting to end the long running war between Eldia and Marley by eliminating anyone who doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. Needless to say, we imagine that Attack On Titan will end with a bang!

