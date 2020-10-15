Attack On Titan Shares Levi's Final Vow About Zeke

✖

The latest installment of Attack On Titan's manga sees the current incarnation of the Survey Corps travelling to bring the fight directly to the current villain of the dark anime saga, Eren Jaeger, and in doing so, has seemingly opened up old wounds with Levi making a vow as to what he plans to do to the Beast Titan, aka Eren's older brother Zeke. Captain Levi has definitely seen better days in the popular anime franchise, but that doesn't seem to be stopping him from continuing to be one of the best assets that the Survey Corps currently has!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up to the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, Chapter 133, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the final acts of Hajime Isayama's popular anime!

Following a desperate escape from the Rumbling by the Survey Corps, which resulted in the death of fan favorite Hange, Mikasa and the rest of her fellow soldiers hopped aboard a plane to travel directly to Eren in a bid to stop his insane plan of eliminating anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood currently running through their veins. As the new Survey Corps debates the best way to take down Eren in his new insanely powerful form, wherein he has the abilities of both the Attack Titan and the Founding Titan, Levi comes to an interesting conclusion about a method that might halt Jaeger in his tracks.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Since Eren was able to achieve these new insane powers through his brother, the Beast Titan, perhaps taking down Zeke might be enough to cut off the younger Jaeger from the power of the Founding Titan. When the Jaeger brothers travelled back to the past, Eren was able to convince the first Titan, Ymir, to lend her power in changing the world.

The first battle between Levi and Zeke was considering one of the most cathartic scene in the history of Attack On Titan, showing off one of the most skilled members of the Survey Corps slashing through the Beast Titan. With Levi recently suffering some big injuries that have taken a couple of fingers as well as an eye, it will be interesting to see if he is able to deliver the killing blow to the Beast Titan should they brawl.

What do you think of Levi's vow to kill the Beast Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!