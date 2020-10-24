Attack on Titan's Final Season Could Be Split into Parts

✖

Attack on Titan's final season is finally coming our way later this year, but there's a good chance that it could be split into multiple parts if a mysterious photo is anything to go by. Attack on Titan's final season will be making its way toward its December release, but the series has been playing coy as to how long we can expect the new season to be as it wraps the final arc of the series overall. But with a smaller detail spotted in a recent update photo for the new season, there's a good chance the final season will see a split.

According to a recent update on Attack on Titan's fourth and final season from sound director Masafumi Mima, the sound work is currently in progress for the season. But with the shot of the small behind the scenes notations for the sound progress on the final season thus far, Attack on Titan's final season seems to be currently being referred to internally as "Final Season Part 1." You can see it for yourself below:

The format for the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan is indeed a major mystery as the premiere of the new episodes was not confirmed until just a few weeks ago for its December launch. Couple the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic having unforeseen impacts on multiple anime productions this year with the fact that it's going to be handled by a new studio, and a multiple part final season for the series would indeed make sense.

As for how many parts? It's entirely possible to adapt what's left of Hajime Isayama's story into two clean parts with the anime's pacing precedent removing some of the material from the original for a streamlined experience. But what do you think?

Would you want to see Attack on Titan's final season taking its time with more than one part? Do you think the final season could just knock it all out in one go?