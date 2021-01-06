Attack on Titan Trends Globally Ahead of Chapter 196 Debut
Attack on Titan has been in the headlines this week ahead of its April 2021 close, and the story has no plans to let the spotlight go. While season four moves forward, the manga has a few more chapters to put out before Eren's time comes to an end. Now, it seems chapter 196 is trending globally ahead of its debut this week, and fans are forming prayer circles for their heroes. You know, for obvious reasons.
As you can see in the slides below, the Attack on Titan fandom has a lot of worries, and they all surround the status of its heroes. It is no secret this franchise likes to kill off its leads, and the fighters left in Attack on Titan's twilight are all dear to readers. From Mikasa to Eren and even Reiner, the stakes are high for these leads, and readers are showing love to their favorites on social media.
Of course, it seems the greatest worry for chapter 196 involves Levi Ackerman. The man, who is known as one of humanity's best soldiers, has been with Attack on Titan since day one. His work with the Survey Corps has made Levi one of the most recognizable leads in the entire series. But given his current critical injuries, fans aren't confident the soldier will make it out of Attack on Titan alive. The deaths of his closest friends make the possibility even more likely, but netizens are determined to keep Levi alive from sheer force of will. But in the end, the manga will take out whoever it so chooses. That is just how this series goes.
We Feel You
Ah shit here we go again #aot136spoilers pic.twitter.com/d3AgqNpRJS— 멜로디⁷ (@RMforPrez) January 6, 2021
Respect Her Name
when hajime isayama said he was planning to make mikasa ackerman as the centerpiece of aot, he didn't lie. we are in the final arc and some final arc related covers have mikasa as the closest one or the center one subject pic.twitter.com/3oD0lviT4u— queen is not posting leaks (@MlKASACKERMAN) January 5, 2021
Don't Do It
me saying: also me if— 🦌 kal⁷ ♡s klee (@katoudaiharu) January 6, 2021
"levi deserves to levi actually
rest and meet dies in this ch
his loved family" pic.twitter.com/lNpnIiGy7Y
Sending Our Love
#aot136spoilers
does your heart ever go :
♡ ♡ ♡ ♡— ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ (@tobiobabi) January 6, 2021
♡ ♡ ♡
♡ Levi please ♡
♡ don't die ♡
♡ ♡
♡ ♡
♡ pic.twitter.com/SbK3bqms4x
We Plead
I’M BEGGING YOU LEVI ACKERMAN pic.twitter.com/pqW3ghJDzL— karma 💫 (@krinkira) January 6, 2021
Panic at the Disco... Titan?
#aot136spoilers— X (@errorzyntax) January 6, 2021
Ah yes, the Attack on Titan characters are trending as they should.... Levi, Jean, Mikasa, Armin, Zeke, Brendon Urie and Pacquiao pic.twitter.com/eFE2j4ijR7
Where's the Death Note?
Isayama when he saw how big Levi fanbase is #aot136spoilers pic.twitter.com/eTSlZm4IuM— Mikan (@mikansenpaii_) January 6, 2021
Brace for Impact
ISTG IF LEVI JEAN CONNIE MIKASA ARMIN DIED I'LL DIE WITH THEM#aot136spoilers pic.twitter.com/ILB7lYTswe— Sayrillll✧ (@yamaguchi_cutie) January 6, 2021