Attack on Titan Trends Globally Ahead of Chapter 196 Debut

Attack on Titan has been in the headlines this week ahead of its April 2021 close, and the story has no plans to let the spotlight go. While season four moves forward, the manga has a few more chapters to put out before Eren's time comes to an end. Now, it seems chapter 196 is trending globally ahead of its debut this week, and fans are forming prayer circles for their heroes. You know, for obvious reasons.

As you can see in the slides below, the Attack on Titan fandom has a lot of worries, and they all surround the status of its heroes. It is no secret this franchise likes to kill off its leads, and the fighters left in Attack on Titan's twilight are all dear to readers. From Mikasa to Eren and even Reiner, the stakes are high for these leads, and readers are showing love to their favorites on social media.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Of course, it seems the greatest worry for chapter 196 involves Levi Ackerman. The man, who is known as one of humanity's best soldiers, has been with Attack on Titan since day one. His work with the Survey Corps has made Levi one of the most recognizable leads in the entire series. But given his current critical injuries, fans aren't confident the soldier will make it out of Attack on Titan alive. The deaths of his closest friends make the possibility even more likely, but netizens are determined to keep Levi alive from sheer force of will. But in the end, the manga will take out whoever it so chooses. That is just how this series goes.

