Attack on Titan Creator Comments on the Manga's April 2021 Finale

After more than twelve years in print, it seems like Attack on Titan is ready to end. The series, which debuted back in September 2009, has confirmed it will publish its final chapter in April 2021. This update has a been a long time coming as the manga's team has warned fans this moment was on the horizon. And now, the creator of Attack on Titan is commenting on the finale just months before it arrives.

The formal statement was released shortly after Kodansha confirmed Attack on Titan will end this coming April. Hajime Isayama told fans he's sorry to have taken so long with the ending, but he hopes the final installment of Attack on Titan will satisfy fans who have supported him for more than a decade.

"I said eight years ago that the manga will be over in three years, but it seems that I can now finally finish it. I've been a long time, but I hope you'll stay with us until the end," he wrote.

"I was never stretched thin by the editorial team, but I was constantly rushing to finish. Sorry, it's finally coming to an end. I'll do my best with the finale chapter so that you'll be happy to have read up until now."

With just a handful of chapters left, Attack on Titan will come to a close this April with an impressive run backing it. The manga has sold more than 100 million copies during its publication. Attack on Titan has spawned several spin-off titles with both books and manga. As for the anime, the franchise helped revive the medium overseas as season one was met with critical praise upon its debut. Currently, the show's fourth and final season is airing, and Studio MAPPA intends to do justice to Isayama's story up until the very end.

HT - AOTWiki