Attack on Titan Fans Aren't Ready for the Manga to End

Attack on Titan fans aren't ready for the manga to come to an end. It was confirmed recently that Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan would be ending its 11 year run this April with its final chapter. Meaning that with the release of Chapter 139 on April 9th in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, the manga will officially be over. There's only four chapters of the series left to go when including Chapter 136 coming on January 9th, so fans have been scrambling trying to figure out just how the series will wrap up everything within its next few releases.

Fans have been prepping for the end of the series when Isayama revealed that the series was 98% completed back in November, but with manga creators it's always hard to pin down whether or not this is a definitive estimate. As it turns out this was completely the case as now the final chapter will be hitting this Spring, and the final volume of the series will be releasing in Japan this Summer.

With these concrete dates now set for the finale, fans aren't ready for Attack on Titan to come to an end. The series has gone far in the 11 years of publishing, and both the manga and anime franchises will be coming to an end around the same time. So fans are definitely feeling the emotions right now.

Read on to see how fans are getting themselves ready for Attack on Titan's final chapter, and let us know how you feel about the series coming to an end this Spring! Are you ready for the end? How do you think Attack on Titan will wrap everything up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!