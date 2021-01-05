Attack on Titan Fans Aren't Ready for the Manga to End
Attack on Titan fans aren't ready for the manga to come to an end. It was confirmed recently that Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan would be ending its 11 year run this April with its final chapter. Meaning that with the release of Chapter 139 on April 9th in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, the manga will officially be over. There's only four chapters of the series left to go when including Chapter 136 coming on January 9th, so fans have been scrambling trying to figure out just how the series will wrap up everything within its next few releases.
Fans have been prepping for the end of the series when Isayama revealed that the series was 98% completed back in November, but with manga creators it's always hard to pin down whether or not this is a definitive estimate. As it turns out this was completely the case as now the final chapter will be hitting this Spring, and the final volume of the series will be releasing in Japan this Summer.
With these concrete dates now set for the finale, fans aren't ready for Attack on Titan to come to an end. The series has gone far in the 11 years of publishing, and both the manga and anime franchises will be coming to an end around the same time. So fans are definitely feeling the emotions right now.
Read on to see how fans are getting themselves ready for Attack on Titan's final chapter, and let us know how you feel about the series coming to an end this Spring! Are you ready for the end? How do you think Attack on Titan will wrap everything up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Sadness
attack on titan ending on april 9 pic.twitter.com/pCSZib9NfK— Bou⁷ 🍓🧸 (@bouchra_ID) January 5, 2021
Too Much to Take In
i have no words... the hype, the excitement, the sadness, and the dread that come along with the confirmed news of attack on titan ending is too fucking much to take in 🥲⚔️ #進撃の巨人 #AttackOnTitan #SNK #AOTpic.twitter.com/uyYcABBZ49— yeetger ⚔️ let’s not fucking go (@kyojinttebayo) January 5, 2021
"What a Ride it Has Been"
Attack on Titan manga is officially ending in April what a ride it has been but so worth it.— Kevin M (@yxng_sloth) January 5, 2021
Pain.
Attack on Titan ending date news got me like this. Someone help me I'm in mental fucking distress. pic.twitter.com/yorJz2ZQ4b— Rickyofthe12Leaf🍀🍀🍀CW:Rent a Girlfriend (@12nChTaika) January 5, 2021
Not Ready
so attack on titan is ending in 4 months?? i'm not ready.— hiVE✨ (@a_hiVErr) January 5, 2021
"Wanting to See This Ending For So Long!"
Attack on titan manga ends in april confirmed which means we get 3 more chapters to enjoy!
Been a crazy ride but I've been wanting to see this ending for so long! Im excited pic.twitter.com/d6VKlRQngx— Dotodoya (@DotoDoya) January 5, 2021
"It's Over"
attack on titan is ending in april. it’s over. we’re never getting another chapter again.— 📌 levi edit (@erenvrse) January 5, 2021
An Appropriate Reaction Image...
Attack on Titan Manga is ending in 4 more chapters... pic.twitter.com/2xREGcxe4l— 𝑺𝒊𝒏 ❥ (@PridefuISin) January 5, 2021
It Really is Almost Over...
Can’t believe Attack on Titan is ending on 139, I’m not ready 😔 pic.twitter.com/Phj3Izv5AF— Emperor Zoro 🔱 (@EmperorZoro) January 5, 2021
Both Happy and Sad
Attack on titan is ending in April.— The Best (@Tripletre1) January 5, 2021
Man I am Happy and sad at the same time. But it is what it is I am just gonna enjoy the journey to this Ended of this Amazing story.