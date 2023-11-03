Attack on Titan Cosplay Prepares For The End With Levi

Attack on Titan's final episode is hitting streaming services on November 4th. With the penultimate installment bringing the Scout Regiment face-to-face with Eren Jaeger in his new form as the Founding Titan, the anime series is aiming to go out with a bang. The Survey Corps will need all the help they can get to stop the Rumbling and Captain Levi will be front and center, pulling himself onto the battlefield despite the heavy injuries he incurred in the anime's fourth season.

Levi's injuries came about thanks to a rather unfortunate encounter with Zeke Jaeger, the Beast Titan. While the member of the Scout Regiment has been able to defeat Zeke in his titanic form in the past, he made a grave mistake when he believed that tying Eren's older brother to a bomb would stop his quest to make Eren the new Founding Titan. Despite losing several parts of his body in the blast, Levi is making sure to be front and center in the fight against Eren and rest assured, he still has a serious ax to grind with Zeke as the end approaches. With Levi remaining one of the most popular characters in the series, plenty of anime fans are crossing their fingers that he will survive the final battle.

Levi's Final Battle Approaches

In recent interviews, creator Hajime Isayama has confirmed that he has one more story in store for Captain Levi. While details regarding this tale have yet to be revealed, many anime fans rightly believe that the new story taking place in the Attack on Titan universe will arrive as a part of the upcoming artbook next year. Touted as housing a fresh tale in the anime's history, perhaps we'll have one more story to say our goodbyes to one of the Scout Regiment's strongest soldiers.

Luckily, the final episode will be an over-sized installment that will run for nearly ninety minutes. When the original Attack on Titan finale took place in the manga, it was quite controversial, leaving many fans to wonder whether or not changes will be made to the anime adaptation.

Do you think that Levi will survive the fight against Eren and the Rumbling?