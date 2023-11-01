Attack on Titan Creator Hajime Isayama Addresses the Anime's Upcoming End

Attack on Titan's anime will finally be coming to an end later this week with the final episode of the series overall, and the original creator behind it all has shared a special message with fans to hype up the anime's upcoming end! After ten long years and a final season that had been spreading across multiple years and multiple parts, Attack on Titan's anime will truly be coming to an end with its final episode airing in just a few more days. It's the most highly anticipated new release of the year as fans are curious to see how it all will shake out.

Attack on Titan series creator Hajime Isayama ended the manga run of the series a couple of years ago, but like fans has been anxious to see how the anime team at MAPPA would be bringing the grand finale to life. With the final episode of the anime adapting the last few chapters of the series (and the final battle against Eren Yeager to stop the Rumbling), Isayama shared a special message with fans ahead of the anime finale's premiere.

AOT Creator Sets Up Anime's Finale

"It's been 10 years since the anime started. Thank you very much for sticking with us through all that time," Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama's message begins. "The climax scene that happens in the last half of the final season was very hard to draw in the original manga, as well, so I couldn't help but think, 'This is going to be rough for MAPPA. MAPPA is probably thinking 'Please stop.' I'm sorry, MAPPA, I'm really sorry.' Even then, I'm very excited to see how it'll turn out in the anime. Also this time, by my request, I got to draw a little of the rough draft toward the end. Please watch until the end."

It won't be too much longer until it all comes to an end as Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 will be premiering in Japan on November 4th, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after its overseas debut. Running for 85 minutes in total and adapting the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga, the theme song for the grand finale is titled "To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now" as performed by a returning Linked Horizon. If you wanted to catch up with the anime before it comes to an end, you can find all of the seasons so far now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan's final episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!