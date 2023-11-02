Attack on Titan Suits Up Levi for War in New Finale Sketch

Attack on Titan's final episode will arrive on November 4th, ending the story of the Scout Regiment almost one decade following the debut. Of the anime characters that will be missed from Hajime Isayama's story, Captain Levi is considered one of the most popular to appear in the story. Now, prior to the last installment hitting the small screen, new art has arrived focusing on one of the most powerful members of the Survey Corps who doesn't have the ability to transform into a Titan.

Captain Levi has seen better days, as his encounter with the Beast Titan left him far worse for wear in Attack on Titan's final season. While Levi was able to capture Zeke Jaeger, the older brother to Eren was able to escape his grasp by setting off a bomb that grievously injured the member of the Scout Regiment. Despite losing body parts as a result of the explosion, marketing material has shown that Levi is front and center in the fight against Eren Jaeger to protect a world that fears and hates the denizens of Paradise Island. While Levi has no love lost for the Titans that wander the Earth, he holds some special hatred in his heart for Zeke and might just take out his anger on the Beast Titan in the series finale.

Attack on Titan: Farewell to Levi

Levi's entry into the battlefield for the final conflict of the series is that much more impressive considering he only recently received the terrible injuries incurred by Zeke Jaeger. Considering that Eren Jaeger has nearly limitless power as a result of now wielding the strength of the Founding Titan, Levi is going to have his work cut out for him. With MAPPA sharing new art in a lead-up to the final episode, it's no surprise that Levi received art of his own.

(Photo: MAPPA)

While Captain Levi's story might end in Attack on Titan's last episode, creator Hajime Isayama has taken the opportunity to share that he still has one story in mind for the Scout Regiment soldier. While not confirmed, many anime fans believe this story will arrive next year in a new artbook for the series that is touted as having a new original story in the universe.

