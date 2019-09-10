Attack on Titan Creator Comments on Series’ Tenth Anniversary

Attack on Titan stands as one of Japan’s most important series to date. Creator Hajime Isayama did not know exactly how influential the series would become after making its first chapter, but it has become important to fans. As many credit Attack on Titan for revitalizing manga abroad, the series remains stronger than ever in the face of its tenth anniversary.

Not long ago, the creator of Attack on Titan decided to share a comment about the big anniversary. In the latest issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, Isayama penned a short note to fans thanking them for all of their support in this last decade.

“Ten years of Attack on Titan serialization. That is about 1/3 of my life. Many thanks to my readers,” Isayama wrote.

After ten years in print, Attack on Titan has racked up lots of chapters. This month, fans were treated to the release of chapter 121 which follows Eren during an important confrontation with Zeke. Now, fans are looking forward to what chapter 122 will have in store for them, but they are also fearing each new release.

After all, Attack on Titan is knee-deep into its final arc. Isayama hasn’t been shy about his interest in bringing the series to a close. With each chapter that goes live, fans get a bit closer to the end of Attack on Titan, and fans fear the title won’t reach its eleventh birthday before ending.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.