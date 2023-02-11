Attack on Titan Creator Details the Cutthroat Nature of the Manga Industry

Next month, Attack on Titan will return to the small screen with a new longer episode that will kick off the final installments of the series as Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans stomp their way over the globe. With the Scout Regiment now being tasked to take down their former friend to save a world that hates and fears them, the creator of the series, Hajime Isayama, has been touring the world to talk about his dark franchise and recently dove into how brutal the manga industry can be for the artists.

In interviewing with a French outlet, "Grand Librairie", Isayama talked about his early days creating Attack on Titan and whether he had doubts when it came to forging this now beloved world that is fit to bursting with man-eating behemoths:

"When I first approached publishers, I didn't think I could become a mangaka but I needed to try my luck. I couldn't have resigned myself without being clearly rejected and yet, I didn't have high hopes. I didn't think my work would be appreciated."

Attack on Manga

Isayama then went into detail when it came to his original work schedule and the slight amount of sleep he was able to get while he was working on Attack on Titan:

"The publication of my manga was monthly. For Attack on Titan, I had to turn in my work at the end of the month. I took a week off and then, as each deadline approached, it was three straight weeks of work with only two to three hours of sleep per night."

Extrapolating on this, Hajime then discussed the physical conditions that manga artists will suffer as a result of their craft:

"Most mangakas suffer from tendonitis, but not me. No doubt thanks to the way I hold my pencil. On the other hand, since I don't lean too much to draw, I suffered from terrible back pain. I use bands to straighten me out."

In previous interviews, Isayama made it quite clear that he didn't have any plans on creating a sequel to Attack on Titan, only going so far as to say that he might be looking to create a short story focused on Captain Levi's earlier life.

Will you be sad to see Attack on Titan's anime come to an end later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via Attack on Fans