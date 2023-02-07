Attack on Titan Director Shares Ominous Post Ahead of the Anime's Return

Attack on Titan is steadily getting ready to return for the first part of the third phase of its fourth and final season later this Spring, and the sound director behind the new specials has shared an ominous post ahead of the anime's big return! The final season of the series will be coming to an explosive end this year with not a final slate of episodes as many fans had first suspected, but instead two new specials that will be adapting the final few chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga series. And the first of these new specials is coming our way soon.

With the first part of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 now steadily getting prepared for its launch in just a couple more months, those behind the anime have been steadily putting more of it together. Sound director Masafumi Mima took to Twitter to update fans on the progress on the new specials and shared an ominous tease noting that, "Everything is in place and we must face it" while sharing a new look at some of the behind-the-scenes production documents:

How to Be Ready for Attack on Titan's Finale

Dubbed as the "Conclusion Arc" for the anime overall, Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will be spread across two new specials adapting the final six or so chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga. While the length of these specials has yet to be revealed as of this writing, the first of these new releases is currently slated to release on March 4th overseas. The second and final special will then be following it up some time later this year. But that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so far.

If you wanted to catch up on everything that has happened in Attack on Titan's final season so far (and the first three seasons of the series that helped to kick it all off), you can now find all of the episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. You're going to need that refresher as the new specials will throw fans right into the final battle of the series as Mikasa and a few final remnants of humanity try to put a stop to Eren Yeager's destruction of the world.

What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan's final specials? Are you excited to finally see it all come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!