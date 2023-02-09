Attack on Titan: Final Season Reveals Surprising Runtime for Anime's Return

Attack on Titan's final season will be returning for the first major part of the third phase for the fourth and final season of the series later this Spring, and the series has revealed the surprising runtime for the anime's returning special! It was announced following the end of the second part of the season that the series would be returning for one final part this year. Known as the "Conclusion Arc" for the anime, this final part will be tackling the final six chapters left to go from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. This had fans wondering how long it could actually be.

With Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 premiering its very first of two new specials coming this year, now fans are gearing up for the first new episode coming this Spring. Attack on Titan has revealed how long this first special will be running for on its official Twitter account, and it's now been confirmed that it will be an hour long episode that's now scheduled to premiere on March 3rd! That means it won't be too much longer before fans get to see the next step in this grand finale!

How to Watch Attack on Titan: Part 3

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will first kick off with its first hour long special on March 3rd, and then will be completed with a second half coming later in the year. The release window or date for the second half of the season has yet to be revealed, and with this first half being an hour, there's a good chance that the final half will be an hour long as well. But that also gives you plenty of time to catch up with everything that has happened in the final season so far.

If you wanted to catch up on everything that has happened in Attack on Titan's final season so far (and the first three seasons of the series that helped to kick it all off), you can now find all of the episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. With everything that's going down in the final moments of the series (especially if the anime adapts the extended finale Hajime Isayama released following the manga's initial release), you'll need to catch up too!

