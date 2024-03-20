Attack on Titan Creator Inks Special New Sketches

The creator of Attack on Titan might have ended the series, but he can't stay away from the Scouts for too long.

Attack on Titan's manga and anime adaptation might have come to an end, but that doesn't mean creator Hajime Isayama is completely detached from his brutal anime world. Looking to release a new short story next month in Japan, Isayama still routinely takes the opportunity to share new art of his characters that have been to hell and back. The Survey Corps might be gone, but they are certainly not forgotten as their mangaka creator has shared two new sketches for Titans' fans.

Attack on Titan: Fly is the name of the artbook that will arrive in Japan next month, with Hajime Isayama hinting it as a return to the world that has become the biggest of his career. Arriving on April 30th, Isayama had previously commented on the upcoming project via his social media account, stating the following, "I would like to say proudly, "I am very happy to have compiled all of my work into a book," but in fact, I have only done line drawings for the color illustrations, and I asked a certain person to do the coloring work for me. I am proud to say that I am known for not excelling at drawing, so there is no way I could do such a great coloring job. I believe that this work would not have been possible without the presence of the specialist who has been in charge of the coloring of "Attack on Titan" since the beginning of the serialization and has supported the serialization."

Attack on Titan One More Time

Isayama clearly hasn't missed a beat when it comes to his portrayals of the Scout Regiments and the Titans they faced throughout Attack on Titan's history. The legendary manga artist has stated in the past that he doesn't foresee a sequel or spin-off series to the original series, though it's clear he's more than willing to pick up a pen and render new takes on his now classic characters.

New Attack on Titan illustration by Hajime Isayama pic.twitter.com/kUwLQqScvP — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) March 20, 2024

While the original story's full details remain a mystery, many have speculated that it will tell a tale from Captain Levi's past. Certainly, this makes sense considering Isayama himself has stated that he would like to return to tell this potential tale.

