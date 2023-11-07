Attack on Titan Creator Celebrates Anime's End With Eren Art

After more than a decade, the story of Attack on Titan is done. Creator Hajime Isayama closed his hit manga some years ago, and this past week saw the anime wrap at long last. It would put things lightly to say the finale left netizens buzzing, and Attack on Titan is still moving social media with discourse. So to mark the bittersweet occasion, the creator of Attack on Titan has released a special sketch of Eren Yeager.

As you can see above, the new artwork was released by Isayama shortly after the finale episode of Attack on Titan went live. The art, which appears to have been shared with an Attack on Titan exhibition, gives Eren a very different look. After all, Isayama has imagined a happier future for Eren here as we can see him donning the stealth suits Mikasa and her allies wore after the anime's time skip.

New Attack on Titan illustration by Hajime Isayama pic.twitter.com/d7FpJGlV3J — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 7, 2023

Dressed in a tight-fitted black suit, Eren looks ready for battle in this new art. His long hair is pulled back into a bun which gives us a clear look at his face. As for his gear, well – the ODM equipment Eren is used to wearing has been given an update. The stealth suit is equipped with all sorts of technology, but it still relies on blades to get the job done.

Sadly, Attack on Titan never gave Eren the chance to don this outfit before it ended. The stealth suits were adopted by the Paradis military while Eren was under cover. By the time Eren made his way home, well – he was a criminal. His following coup kept Eren far and away from this new suit. But in a world where Eren never launched a rebellion, he might have worn this suit in battle.

Obviously, Eren is at the heart of many debates these days thanks to the ending of Attack on Titan. The anime's epic end had just as many twists as fans hoped. While Eren spent most of his life a hero, the final arc of Attack on Titan really showed how gray the world can be where good and evil are concerned. So if you are have not caught up with the hit series, you can now binge all of Attack on Titan through Hulu and Crunchyroll. For more info on the series, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

What do you think about this Attack on Titan update? Have you checked out the anime's final episode yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!