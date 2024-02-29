Attack on Titan Hypes Finale's Blu-ray Launch With Ominous Art

Attack on Titan came to a close last year, and soon, the anime will bring its anime finale to home video. It has been some months since Attack on Titan season four put out its last hurrah. The epic episode ended an era for anime fans given the sheer enormity of Attack on Titan. And now, the anime is hyping its home video launch with some ominous art work.

As you can see below, the first cover art for the final Attack on Titan Blu-ray has surfaced from Japan. The artwork shows how the final season of Attack on Titan will be packaged, and the art says it all. After all, we see an imagine of Eren kneeling on a massive pile of titan bones, and he is screaming towards the sky.

Attack on Titwn Final Season Blu-ray Artwork. pic.twitter.com/xDfvH3jncB — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) February 29, 2024

Shaded in muted grey, this haunting cover art perfectly encapsulates the final season of Attack on Titan. While filled with highs and lows, there is no denying the show's overwhelming dread. The anime has been a dark one since the very beginning, and Attack on Titan season four took things up a notch. From genocide to racism and vengeance, the final episodes of Attack on Titan did not back down from difficult topics. So of course, the anime needed cover art that lived up to its reputation.

Currently, the Blu-ray release for Attack on Titan's final season is TBD stateside. You can always catch up on the anime through streaming, of course. Hulu and Crunchyroll have all of Attack on Titan ready to marathon. So for those wanting to know more about Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

Have you caught up with all of Attack on Titan? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!