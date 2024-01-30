Attack on Titan Stars Reunite Post-Finale for Special Event

Attack on Titan has ended both its anime adaptation and original manga series, with fans continuing to pick up the pieces from the shattered lives of the Scout Regiment. While the brutal anime franchise had about the happiest ending that it could get, considering the circumstances, the bleak series still had its fair share of big deaths in its final episode. For one more time, the cast and creative minds responsible for the series gathered to pay homage to the Scouts and their popular story.

The final episode of Attack on Titan gave us a story that put to bed the lives of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, and Armin, as the current Founding Titan was killed in his mad plan of eliminating a good chunk of the human race. Thanks to the actions of the Scout Regiment, Eren was defeated, though Armin and Mikasa didn't see it as a victory when it came to killing their former best friend. Luckily, the pair were able to live long lives following the defeat of Eren, as Armin worked to unite the world after the Rumbling and Mikasa decided to live a more peaceful life where she would settle down and put Jaeger to rest.

Attack on Titan's Latest Reunion

The recent reunion took place at "Attack Fes", an event that celebrated the tenth anniversary of Attack on Titan. Taking place in Japan earlier this month, here's how the official website describes the unique anime event, "To commemorate the 10th anniversary and the conclusion of the popular anime "Attack on Titan," based on the manga by creator Hajime Isayama, a special event titled "Attack on Titan 10th ANNIVERSARY "ATTACK FES" has been announced."

Shinzou wo Sasageyo! pic.twitter.com/QsNdQ9EV8E — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 28, 2024

While there might never be an official sequel series to Attack on Titan, creator Hajime Isayama is returning to the universe this April. Weaving a new short story in the Attack on Titan artbook, Attack on Titan: Fly, the story has been heavily hinted at focusing on Captain Levi, taking readers into the soldier's harsh past. Wherever the story goes, it's sure to be a welcome addition to the story of the Survey Corps.

Are you sad to see Attack on Titan end on both the anime and manga front? What do you think of this touching reunion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.