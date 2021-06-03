Attack On Titan Creator Reveals Which Virtues Its Heroes Symbolize

✖

Attack On Titan might have come to an end earlier this year, bringing to a close the dark tale of the Scout Regiment, but the creator of the anime series, Hajime Isayama, isn't slowing down when it comes to sharing his thoughts on his biggest characters, with a recent interview breaking down what virtues his biggest heroes symbolize. Season Four of the anime has shifted things astronomically in terms of allegiances, with Eren Jaeger deciding to throw in his lot with his brother, Zeke, to eliminate the threat of the Titans via an insane strategy known as the "Euthanasia Plan".

The anime franchise began by introducing Armin, Mikasa, and Eren and their terrifying circumstances that kept them held within the walls as hungry Titans attempted to get at them by any means necessary. Isayama has been working on the series for over a decade, giving fans a series that is unique when it comes to the world that he has created, bucking expectations when it comes to story beats and characters. While a sequel to the series hasn't been confirmed, the new pages that were added to the final chapter certainly have sown several seeds that the story could continue in the future.

Twitter User Vincy Kasa shared a translation of the latest Hajime Isayama interview, wherein the mangaka details that Eren, Armin, and Mikasa represent courage, wisdom, and strength respectively, which definitely makes sense when you look at their individual lives and actions taken throughout the history of the series:

- EMA represents wisdom, courage and strength (not in order). Mikasa is the strength, because Yams thought it’d be interesting distributing a woman the role of “red” in a super sentai (superhero) team — not shy not me vincy! (@vincykasa) June 1, 2021

While the manga has come to a close, the anime will continue with its final episodes beginning early next year, continuing the story of the Survey Corps as Eren stares down the frontal assault of the nation of Marley. Ending on a big cliffhanger, fans of the anime can expect Eren, Armin, and Mikasa to all have gigantic roles in the final episodes of the series.

Do you agree with Hajime Isayama's breakdown? Who is your favorite character of the trio?