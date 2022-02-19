Attack on Titan x My Hero Academia Cosplay Imagines Dabi’s Own Titan Form

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay brings Dabi into the world of Attack on Titan with his very own Titan form! Given just how massive both of these action franchises are, it’s highly likely that there are many fans who are keeping up to date with both of these series. Although My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan are completely different in terms of their themes, scope, and general audience demographics, it’s hard to deny that both of them share the inherent action spirit as fans watch each of the main protagonists change throughout the course of the many challenges they face off against.

Izuku Midoriya and Eren Yeager have gone through their own respectively darker phases, and with that connection in mind it’s fun to imagine how one world’s characters would fit into the other. In that respect, it’s also not too hard to imagine the villains would take over the Titan’s power somehow and become even more terrifying. Now fans don’t have to just imagine what something like that would look like as artist @geekygainster has brought to life Dabi’s own Titan transformation through some very creative cosplay! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully the Titans in Attack on Titan have a limited power set once they’ve transformed because a flame throwing giant would definitely cause some major chaos. But the series is doing just as much damage completely on its own, however, as the anime has kicked off the official endgame for the fourth and final season. Eren has unleashed a deadly attack on the rest of the world, and now fans will see whether or not the rest of humanity can survive before it’s all over. That’s also if it manages to end within its TV season too as there’s so much left on the table.

Speaking of how much is still left to explore, My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 6 of its anime later this Fall. It has yet to set a concrete release date, but will be launching some time this October. Bringing with it a major war between the heroes and the villains, we might just see some Titan level chaos and damage before all of that is said and done too. But what do you think? What do you think it would look like with an official crossover between Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia? Which characters would fare the best? Let us know all of your thoughts and theories in the comments!