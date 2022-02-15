Attack on Titan Season 4 Gave Fans Flashbacks With Newest Scout Battle: Watch

Attack on Titan truly decided to go back with the big scouts battle seen in the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season of the series has kicked off its most intense slate of episodes yet as it was revealed that Eren Yeager’s true goal for the Founding Titan’s power was to kill off the rest of the world. There is going to be lots of violence, death, and suffering as the series reaches its end and thus it’s a pretty far cry from some of the arguably fun moments seen in earlier seasons of the series.

The newest episode of the series finds Mikasa and the remaining members of the Scout Regiment still in the wake of Eren deciding to use the power to destroy the rest of the world, but they don’t have enough time to wallow as all of the Titans activated by Zeke are now running rampant. In order to keep themselves alive, Jean and the others whip everyone into action and form a plan of attack against all of the attacking Titans. This results in a surprisingly fun sequence that dips its toes in some pretty heavy nostalgia. Check it out in action below as spotted by @_Dominating on Twitter:

Attack on Titan Episode 81 was surprisingly less intense than what came before despite all of the massive shifts that have taken place immediately after the Rumbling began. Marking this shift is the fact that Mikasa and the others are now figuring out what to do next since Eren is so far out of their grasp at this point, and thus they take a more proactive stance for the first time in the second part of the final season as they all get into the midst of the action. Backing this is the highly popular “Barricades” track composed by Hiroyuki Sawano back in the second season of the series.

It thus results in an interesting blend of the fun action with the depressing realization (for both fans and the characters themselves) that in doing so are eliminating some of their close confidants and allies in the process. At the same time, this “Barricades” scene serves as sort of an activation point that will take them in a new direction beyond the static state they had been in all this time. But what do you think?

