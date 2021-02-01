Attack on Titan Star Mourns That Major Season 4 Death

✖

Attack on Titan fans are used to farewells as the anime isn't afraid to kill off characters. It doesn't matter how popular or important the hero might be; If Attack on Titan wants someone gone from its story, it will kill them off with prejudice. Of course, the loss never gets easier for fans, and they were reminded of that this week. After a long wait, season four went live with its first major death, and the actress who oversees the late soldier is thanking fans for their support.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Attack on Titan season four below! Do not read on unless you are caught up with the anime!

In the wake of the show's big death, fans are at a loss. Sasha Blouse has been a favorite character since season one, and she has stuck with Eren this whole time. Her death has shaken the fandom to its core, and Sasha's actress understands that pain. Yu Kobayashi is working through the loss of Sasha as well, but she is above all grateful for getting to know the Attack on Titan character.

"I'm Yu Kobayashi. Sasha has reached her end. It's hard to accept that my favorite Sasha is gone, but it's a miracle that I've been with Sasha for such a long time," the actress shared on Twitter recently. "I learned a lot of important things from her and am so grateful. I will continue to be Sasha from now on."

As you can see, Kobayashi is still working through the emotions of Sasha's death. The character was one who brought much-needed joy to Attack on Titan even on its darkest days. Her loss has put the Survey Corps in a bind as Jean blames Eren for his best friend's death. And with her assassin in custody, there is no telling what will happen to Gabi once Levi gets his hands on her.

