Attack on Titan Spurs Huge Debate Over Gabi with New Episode

Attack on Titan has had its share of bad guys over the years, and the fourth season is starting to blend those lines at long last. When war is at your door, combatants will head to battle. Believing they are right, but their foes will think just the same. That truth was made clear recently when Eren brought untold damage to Marley. Gabi found herself in the same spot that Eren did as a child, and fans are warring with one another about whether Gabi just made herself a villain.

Be warned! Spoilers for Attack on Titan seasons four lie below! Don't read ahead unless you are caught up with the anime and/or manga!

The whole conversation began online as you can see in the slides below. Fans reacted to Attack on Titan's most recent episode, and it is hard to blame them for doing so. After all, the update put Gabi in a difficult spot. The warrior candidate went on a murdering spree after she saw one too many of her friends die by Eren's hands. To get revenge, she hopped in a fleeing airship that housed the soldier, but she ended up killing Sasha instead.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As you can imagine, Sasha's death came as a shock to fans around the world. Even manga readers were left bereft even though they knew the moment was coming. Gabi's vengeful action has put a massive target on her back, but there are others coming to her defense. After all, propaganda is a hell of a thing, and Gabi has been led to believe Eren's comrades are literal devils. Eren would not have hesitated to kill anyone who invaded his home back in the day if he had been able to. Gabi took the chance when she saw it, and Attack on Titan fans are left to grapple with how that action paints Reiner's cousin moving forward.

What do you make of this trending topic? Do you think Attack on Titan fans need to lay off Gabi...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.