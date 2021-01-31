Attack on Titan Fans Mourn Following THAT Season 4 Death
When it comes to Attack on Titan, fans have been put through the wringer when it comes to character deaths. The series has killed off so many characters during its run, and that pain never gets easier. The promise of more deaths in season four has kept fans on edge since the show kickstarted its final outing last year. And now, the fandom is mourning following the death of an unforgettable hero.
So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan season four. If you are not caught up with the anime, then you best turn around now!
The anime set up a dark moment this weekend when it showed fans a truly unthinkable death. The whole ordeal came shortly after Eren launched his attack on Marley. It goes without saying the death and destruction from this attack has killed most if not all goodwill towards the boy. And in the end, Jean is the one who pins blame on Eren for Sasha's death.
Yes, that is right. Sasha is the one who dies in this most recent episode. The heroine has been a constant since season one, and her infectious joy made her a favorite with fans. Her love of good and desire to do her father proud made Sasha one of the most relatable people in Attack on Titan. Now, she has passed on after being shot by Gabi for revenge, and fans are still stunned by the loss. You can find some of their tributes to the heroine in the slides below. And if you have any more to add, you will find Attack on Titan is trending globally in light of this shocking death.
Did you expect Sasha to die this season of Attack on Titan? How do you feel about the loss...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Rest Easy
"Sasha and I... were like twins. It's as i've completely lost the other half of myself." - Connie Springer
Our beloved Sasha Braus is now in heaven. Eating lots of meat. Watching her comrades. Thank you for being a part of our journey ❤ May you rest in peace ❤❤ #AOTSeason4NHK pic.twitter.com/fYO0dEpVks— Mhikai meat (@simmhikailayun) January 31, 2021
We're in Pain
this was the last time they'll be together. it hurts so much. pic.twitter.com/eZbjlpMlg0— claire (@whoreforhange) January 31, 2021
Forever in Our Hearts
it hurts to see you go. fly high, sasha. we'll miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/dZ95EH0s5m— claire (@whoreforhange) January 31, 2021
Gone Too Soon
Mikasa lost her roommate, her best friend, the very first girl who became her friend in the scout. Another person she loved dearly gone just like that 💔. pic.twitter.com/9dbsXVN7mP— Carte Blanche✪Sora (@annenetic) January 31, 2021
Listen to Him!
Jean 👏🏻 is 👏🏻 one 👏🏻 of 👏🏻 the 👏🏻closest 👏🏻 Sasha's 👏🏻 friends 👏🏻 and 👏🏻 he 👏🏻 DOESN'T 👏🏻 blame 👏🏻 Gabi 👏🏻 for 👏🏻 her 👏🏻 death 👏🏻— Missing Erwin with every inch of my body ~ (@rivaisheart) January 31, 2021
Be 👏🏻 like 👏🏻 Jean 👏🏻#AoTSeason4NHK pic.twitter.com/8zDuBJhbT1
This Is Unacceptable
i can't do this please sasha don't leave us please pic.twitter.com/qcBJBpZcuA— claire (@whoreforhange) January 31, 2021
A New Era
And just like that, our good old fun days with just the three of us were gone in an instant. Nothing will ever be the same anymore without you Sasha, the heart of JSC 😔 #AOTSeason4NHK pic.twitter.com/bo18alAJ0c— tenten ☀️ (@1010arts) January 31, 2021
You've Come So Far
His father's words to Sasha that have changed her for the better. And now, she's out there with her friends, fighting with them, being there for them, sharing food with them... I'm so proud of how much you've grown Sasha, now you may rest in peace. 😔#AOTSeason4NHK pic.twitter.com/J6qDsGKiH7— tenten ☀️ (@1010arts) January 31, 2021