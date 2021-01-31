Attack on Titan Fans Mourn Following THAT Season 4 Death

When it comes to Attack on Titan, fans have been put through the wringer when it comes to character deaths. The series has killed off so many characters during its run, and that pain never gets easier. The promise of more deaths in season four has kept fans on edge since the show kickstarted its final outing last year. And now, the fandom is mourning following the death of an unforgettable hero.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan season four. If you are not caught up with the anime, then you best turn around now!

The anime set up a dark moment this weekend when it showed fans a truly unthinkable death. The whole ordeal came shortly after Eren launched his attack on Marley. It goes without saying the death and destruction from this attack has killed most if not all goodwill towards the boy. And in the end, Jean is the one who pins blame on Eren for Sasha's death.

Yes, that is right. Sasha is the one who dies in this most recent episode. The heroine has been a constant since season one, and her infectious joy made her a favorite with fans. Her love of good and desire to do her father proud made Sasha one of the most relatable people in Attack on Titan. Now, she has passed on after being shot by Gabi for revenge, and fans are still stunned by the loss. You can find some of their tributes to the heroine in the slides below. And if you have any more to add, you will find Attack on Titan is trending globally in light of this shocking death.

