Attack on Titan Kickstarts Countdown Livestream for Anime's Finale

Attack on Titan's anime is finally going to come to an end later this week, and the anime is setting the stage for what's to come with a special livestream helping fans count down to the series finale's premiere! Attack on Titan The Final Season is returning for the final part of its third phase of the fourth and final season of the anime, and with it will bring the final adaptation of Hajime Isayama's original manga series to an end. After the first part of the finale premiered earlier this year, fans have been curious to see how the final battle plays out.

With Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 premiering earlier this year and setting the stage for the grand finale, Part 2 will be premiering in Japan on November 4th before making its way around the world with Crunchyroll. But as the anime gets ready for this highly anticipated premiere, fans can tune into a special livestream counting down the days to its overseas launch with some of the best moments and music from the anime highlighted throughout. Check it out below:

How to Watch Attack on Titan Final Episode

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 will be premiering in Japan on November 4th, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after its overseas debut. Running for 85 minutes in total and adapting the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga, the theme song for the grand finale is titled "To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now" as performed by a returning Linked Horizon. If you wanted to catch up with the anime before it comes to an end, you can find it streaming on Crunchyroll.

They tease the events of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 as such, "The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

