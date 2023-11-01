Attack on Titan Crew Just Wrapped a Major Piece of Its Finale

On November 4th, Studio MAPPA will release the final episode of Attack on Titan's anime adaptation. First premiering over one decade ago, the story of the Scout Regiment has been one of the darkest anime franchises the world has ever seen while also becoming the most popular. With the last installment arriving on November 4th, a key portion of the production that MAPPA is undertaking has been completed, setting the stage for the final battle featuring Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps.

When last we left Eren Jaeger and the Rumbling, they had unfortunately achieved a good portion of their goal of eliminating most of the world's population. In a race against time, the Scout Regiment was able to find an airship that allowed them to come face to face with their former friend, but it came with a terrible cost. To buy her allies time, Hange sacrificed her life while fighting against the Rumbling, a task that was clearly a suicide mission. In a heartwrenching scene, Hange was able to meet her fallen comrades in the afterlife while hoping that her actions were enough to help save countless others from a terrible fate. With the Scouts now facing down Eren, some major moments will end the anime adaptation later this week.

Attack on Titan: That's A Wrap

Sound director Masafumi Mima shared that the sound work has been completed on Attack on Titan's final episode, days before its arrival. Here's a translation of his recent statement on social media, "It seems that all that remains is to check Director Hayashi's drawings... However, the director's right fist (on the right side of the photo) I can't help but feel the response! Only a few days left until the broadcast! I know it's difficult, but... Dear MAPPA members! Thank you for your support."

While a sequel to the series doesn't appear to be in the works, creator Hajime Isayama will be returning to the universe next year via a new short story. Releasing in the final artbook for the Attack on Titan manga, the details of this story remain a mystery, though Isayama has confirmed in the past that he had one more story to tell revolving around Levi.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to the Titans later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.