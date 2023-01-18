Attack on Titan Director Addresses the Final Season's Production Schedule

Attack on Titan recently revealed a trailer for the final episodes of its anime adaptation, bringing to a close the battle featuring the Scout Regiment's confrontation with their former friend Eren Jaeger as he leads an army of Colossal Titans using the power of the Founding Titan. With the first part of the last installments slated to land this March, a sound director for the Studio MAPPA production has shared a big update as to the status of the anime adaptation's production.

When last we left the Survey Corps, Mikasa, Armin, and the other warriors of Paradis had to make some tough choices when it came to the best way to stop the Attack Titan's new genocidal plan to eliminate all those outside the island's borders. Adding the likes of Annie the Female Titan, Reiner the Armored Titan, and Pieck the Cart Titan to their roster, the Scout Regiment had to make some tough choices when it came to stopping Eren, including killing a number of their former allies who agree with the new Founding Titan's plan. Needless to say, regardless of whoever wins this fight for the future of the world, Attack on Titan will not have a happy ending for any of the parties involved.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Update on Titan

The current sound director of Attack on Titan's final episodes, Masafumi Mima, shared an update when it came to the voice acting, stating that the production was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Currently the voice acting is still being carefully continued under Director Yuichiro Hayashi. Due to COVID, many cast members one by one… The Director and sound staff members are overloaded with work, nearly three times as usual."

Extrapolating on this point, Mima broke down the current workload based on the problems that arose thanks to the pandemic:

"Before COVID, 30 VAs were working on the voice acting within a limited time of 5 hours but now the max is 7. 30 divided by 7 equals 5 post recordings so 5x5 hours. It's just torture without the cast for 25 hours. Sorry for the waiting fans but we are doing our best."

Will you be sad to bid a fond farewell to the Scout Regiment with Attack on Titan's conclusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via AOT Wiki