Attack on Titan is About to Get Really Dark

With the arrival of Attack on Titan's latest trailer for its final episodes, the series is about to explore some wildly dark subject matter. For a series that has been known for its brutal moments as the Scout Regiment struggled to understand the world they were living in, while also avoiding being eaten by rampaging behemoths, the upcoming episodes might just take the cake when it comes to brutality. One scene, in particular, was focused on in the recent trailer that confirms that Eren isn't pulling any punches with his new army.

When Eren Jaeger made his way to the nation of Marley in this new season, he was playing fast and loose when it came to the wellness of those around him, attempting to get revenge on those who had targeted both himself and his friends in the first three seasons. Now that he has the power of the Founding Titan at his disposal and an army of Colossal Titans at his beck and call, Eren is setting out to eradicate everyone and everything that lives outside the borders of Paradis, and it isn't going to be pretty one way or the other in the future of the show.

Attack on PG-Rating

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Attack on Titan's manga does a brutal job of highlighting Eren's destructive path, with countless men, women, and children being shown trampled by the Colossal Titans. While there might have been a question in the previous episodes whether Eren was someone that viewers could get behind despite his machinations, the final episodes will show that Jaeger has most assuredly ventured into uncharted territory for himself, and the world will suffer as a result.

The next installment of Attack on Titan will arrive this March, with the final episodes split into two as the last journey of the Scout Regiment will mostly feature the Scout Regiment battling their way to Eren and then needing to decide what they will do once they come face to face with their former friend. Regardless of who wins this final battle, Attack on Titan certainly won't have a happy ending.

Are you prepared to see the bloodshed that will cap off Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.