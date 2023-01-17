Attack on Titan Creator Admits They'd Change Parts of the Series Now

Love it or hate it, Attack on Titan cannot be ignored. The series stands as one of the biggest in anime, and its reputation speaks for itself. Following its debut more than a decade ago, the anime went on to elevate the industry globally, and Attack on Titan will soon come full circle with its final few episodes. Of course, the manga wrapped a while back under creator Hajime Isayama, and many have wondered how the artist feels about the series years after its end.

Now, we are getting answers to that question and more courtesy of a new interview. Isayama spoke with Crunchyroll about his work on Attack on Titan during his recent appearance at Anime NYC. It was there the artist was asked if there are any aspects of Attack on Titan's story he wishes he had changed, and Isayama says several do come to mind.

"I have a lot actually. Whenever I look back at the story that I wrote, I have so many things that I wish that I could have done differently. It's almost hard to name exactly what that was. Every time I look back on my stories, I'm always thinking about you know-remorse and regret is what I feel from looking back on my own stories," he shared.

Clearly, Isayama has thought hard about Attack on Titan since its end, and you can hardly blame the creator. The artist spent years of his life constructing the world Eren lived in, and all the characters in Attack on Titan were built with care. Despite all its action and violence, Attack on Titan is a story driven by its characters, and the manga's final arc tested everyone. It is no secret that Attack on Titan has a controversial ending, and Isayama has acknowledged this in the past. So when looking back, you can understand why Isayama may want to make story tweaks here and there.

Still, there are many fans who believe Attack on Titan ended in the best way. Not every story gets a happy ending, and a tale like Attack on Titan never advertised itself as a fairy tale. Isayama made it clear that a world with Titans was never simple. And in the end, Attack on Titan lived up to that lesson with its complex, contentious finale.

